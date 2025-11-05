Before I get into my analysis on why the Democrats won bigly last night, I want to dislose my own personal political identity. This independent, Libertarian leaning, Constitutionalist and antiwar activist rarely votes Repubublican but I voted for Trump multiple times. Yeah, I’m done voting R unless the candidate is Thomas Massie, Rand Paul or Marjorie Taylor Greene.



Republicans got crushed on Nov. 3, 2025 and the victors were clearly the CIA (now runs Virginia), socialists, commies and statists. I attribute the humiliating defeat to Donald Trump whose arrogant asshole antics have been turning off voters for quite some time. Every time Trump opens his mouth, people cringe! Also, all the weak, cowardly and worthless Republicans who stand with him are a huge problem.

On a note of irony, Trump won bigly in 2024 because a ton of folks who neither liked or trusted him voted for him just to rid the country of Biden/Harris and the Dems; I was among them. Now the game is GET RID OF TRUMP and the TRUMPIES as blind loyalty to Trump carries a stiff price. Yes, all those independents and Libertarians who voted for Trump are sick and sick of Trump. There are many issues where Trump and Gang are a BIG FAIL but here are a few.

FOREIGN POLICY: Endless wars include Trump’s vigorous endorsement of Israel’s genocide and ethnic cleansing. He’s about to militarily invade Venezuela just to steal its oil. Trump refuses to end the Democrats proxy war on Russia started by Obama in 2014, and he continues to put the world at risk of a nuclear war. Trump can’t resist threatening any nation that defies him.

Trump is the most dangerous foreign policy president in a long time because he’s an unhinged bully and definitely no diplomat or statesman. He’s crude, vulgar and condescending to all who disagree with him.

ISRAEL: Like many Americans, I once blindly supported Israel because I believed that Israel was the victim. Well, that has definitely changed and many Americans share my view. After witnesssing the genocide, massive bombing destruction and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, all supported by Trump and our tax dollars, the American people are sick of Israel, sick its crimes and sick of Israel literally having the keys to the US Treasury. We are also learning that AIPAC buys Congress and those who cannot be bought/bribed like Massie and Greene are targeted by Israel and AIPAC to be removed from Congress.



TRUMP ECONOMY and DOLLAR DESTRUCTION: Trump’s Tariffs have been such a disaster that American businesses are suffering and closing. All these horrors are compounded by Trump’s Big Beautiful bill that adds trillions to our mountain of debt while fueling inflation and dollar destruction. The Trump economy sucks and voters expressed that view in exit polls. Trump doesn’t seem to care about We the People or domestic issues and is exclusively focused on massively funding his war machine which seems to be his top priority.

CIVIL LIBERTIES: Trump’s draconian assaults on free speech are horrifying as he and his administration are solidly Israel First and are viciously silencing any and all criticism of Israel’s crimes.

IMMIGRATION: Yes, many Americans want curbs on immigration but locking up American citizens because they are Hispanic, calling them illegals, and rounding up illegals just working to feed their families was grotesquely stupid and absolutely backfired. Most Americans are compassionate folks who were appalled by Trump haphazardly rounding up and hauling immigrants off to prison tents in Florida surrounded by alligators. Many Trumpies cheered this horror and even bitched that they had cable TV, Internet and were being fed good food.

WHITE HOUSE and DC: One of most loved things about the White House is that presidents move in an out without leaving much of a trace...literally gone and hopefully forgotten. The White House is a rather simple building and hardly ornate like typical imperial palaces. Trump is changing all that as he plots to leave a vile and monstrous TRUMP footprint on the president’s house. From decorating the WH with gold to bulldozing part of the White House to accomodate his hideous Gold Ballroom to designing an obnoxious Arch De Trump are all symbols of grandiosity and an ego on steroids. NO, America does not need an Imperial City let alone a Trump Imperial City.

GENERAL: As many Americans struggle financially and economically, Trump and Gang are oblivious to the plight of ordinary working class Americans, their suffering and challenges. Trump’s economic vision is clearly corporatist, fascist and statist. As Trump recklessly spends, he’s also threatening to cut off 40 million folks from food stamps. I’m all for reducing entitlements but the timing is just not right to deny folks food. While the Trumpies live in the delusion that food stamps are used by illegals and folks who refuse to work, I personally know several retired folks who depend on them to eat. Food stamp use is accelerating among fixed income folks; the cost of living goes up but their incomes don’t.

Also, Trump reneged on just about every campaign promise he made and this will drive independents away from the Republican Party, a party we never really trusted and now a party that mocks us.

The bloviating BS artist occupying the WH along with his policies will haunt the GOP for a long time. Trump has brought dark days upon America.



