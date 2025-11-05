Judy Morris for Peace, Liberty & Prosperity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leza Smith's avatar
Leza Smith
5d

I agree with most of the things you listed about T and his policies, but still after seeing what was acceptable to NYC voters I quake with fear for the 28 election.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Judy Morris and others
Katherine Augustson's avatar
Katherine Augustson
4d

Good one, Judy! What we’re facing in America isn’t pretty! I often say that if it hadn’t been for us Independents supporting RFK, JR., who ended up voting for Trump because of what RFK,JR. did by stepping down and joining Trump, Trump wouldn’t have won the Presidency! It was our votes that Trump won! Now every time I see RFK, JR. standing with Trump during press conferences, he looks so miserable. Now we have an egomaniac in office. Grieves my heart! I just had to say that. I’m still and will remain an independent but you’re correct in saying that Independents will eventually not matter and fade away. To say, “I’m very concerned about what’s in the day’s ahead for America” is an understatement!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Judy Morris
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Judy Morris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture