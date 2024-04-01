The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, renamed the Russian Federation after the collapse collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, is a fascinating study on why socialism and communism fail and consisently fail as a economic model. They didn’t just fail spectacularly, they failed in a cloud of death, tyranny and destruction as at least 100 million folks perished under communism and socialism, and mostly by the horror of starvation which is an agonizing way to die. The death tolls of communism and socialism are well documented.



100 Years of Communism—and 100 Million Dead…The Bolshevik plague that began in Russia was the greatest catastrophe in human history

In theory, socialism and communism sound kind of utopian, warm and fuzzy. It was promised that human deprivation, hunger and suffering would finally end based on the ideology of “from each according to his abilities and to each according to his needs”.



What went wrong? While workers in capitalist leaning nations were wallowing in rising prosperity, buying nice homes, cars and enjoying an abundancece of food and consumer goodies, the residents of Soviet styled socialism were lining up at a government store in the hope of getting a loaf of moldy bread to take home to their dreary concrete housing cube after a long day of working in a government factory.

In the Soviet Union, there were no slackers and everybody worked even if it was forced labor but what they got for their labor was nothing compared to what workers were getting in countries with those capitalist pigs!

The #1 reason why communism and socialism fail is simple: human nature. There have been many experiments in what has been known as the Tragedy of Commons or humans laboring and sharing under a system of state control of natural resources, production and land, also known as collectivism.



Communism and socialism were not the only experiments with collectivism. Many utopian communities were founded in America and elsewhere by folks seeking to DO GOOD. One of the most famous failed utopian communities was New Harmony, Indiana. Robert Owens, a wealthy industrialist from Scotland, invested his entire fortune in a socialist collective known as New Harmony.



New Harmony failed for the exact same reason that communism and socialism failed along with various other collective experiments. HUMAN NATURE is what it is. Folks did show up at New Harmony to work while others showed up to consume what hardworking folks produced. Collective communities are a magnet for the lazy.



America’s most famous socialist in Congress, Sen. Bernie Sanders, was literally kicked out of a commune for being lazy…he refused to work for his food and shelter. LOL, Bernie was a classic freeloader.



“Lazy Bernie” Was Once Kicked Out of Hippie Commune

Life consists of givers and takers, producers and moochers and yes, that is human nature which is never going to change.



While some collectives were self governing with their own rules, nearly all government controlled collectives like the Soviet Union were ruthlessly managed and controlled. Government officials decided what folks would do with their lives, if they got food, what they ate, where they lived and well, every facit of the human life was government controlled by central planners.



Let’s get back to CAPITALISM. The clearest way to explain capitalism is to understand that capitalism requires capital. WHAT IS CAPITAL? Nothing explains capital better than understanding agriculture. Humankind transitioned from being hunter gatherers to staying put with agriculture.



The farmer plants seeds to grow food to eat. Sounds pretty straightforward but it’s not. If the farmer consumes all his food and fails to save seeds (capital) to grow during the next growing season, he will starve. His life depends on saving seeds which becomes his capital.

How about the cattle farmer, chicken farmer, egg farmer, dairy farmer etc.? The same principle applies. If they eat everything they produce and don’t plan on reproducing their livestock for the future, they starve.



Agriculture was the beginning of capitalism. Agriculture failed when it was a collective and for the exact same reasons that all collectives fail. Human nature consists of producers and moochers.



Agriculture expanded and improved over time and especially with the creation of secure and enforceable property rights. Folks were not inclined to produce on property that they didn’t own because the product of their labor could easily be stolen by criminals or even a criminal government.



I lived in Texas for 10 year. A lot of roads were named FM with a number. The FM stood for ‘farm market’ from the days when farmers would simply followed the road to the market to sell and/or trade what they produced.



Capitalism isn’t just about producing as the other critical component is trading. Trade opened up a whole new world of markets. The veggie farmer could trade his veggies for meat, dairy, eggs etc. and other things. Markets became far more efficient when old fashioned bartering was replaced with currency. Currency has been around a long time and has been many things but that’s a complicated issue for another day.



If we’re looking for a current relic of the past in how producers and markets work, the Amish and similar communities are a fascinating study. They work/produce and have trading days or going to the market days to sell what they produce. Sunday is always their day of rest.



The Amish and similar communities have grown very diverse in what they produce; they produce furniture and lots of woodworking products because they are damn good carpenters and they produce other things as well. The entrepreneurial Amish and similar communities are sophisticated and they cooperate with each other to keep the supply chains and markets moving. I make my own tomato sauce and am always looking for lots of roma tomatoes in August. The Amish women at one of my favorite farm markets whips out her iPhone and makes a call to see if she can round up some roma tomatoes. Yes, they use technology and they are not backward country bumkins as many label them. They are smart, industrious and very hadworking. They are what America is supposed to be!!



What is so unique about the Amish and their success? They are NOT collectives. The Amish and similar communities are capitalists. The Mises Institute had a great article on the Amish.



Economic Lessons from the Amish

Most third-world countries are also agrarian societies, mired in a state of misery, reflecting the primitiveness of their economies. What they don't have, that the Amish in America do, is economic freedom, secure property rights, a well-developed system of trade, legal protections, fairly reliable money and access to the fruits of capitalist society. Yes, Amish do go to the store to purchase some things that make their lives simpler and more pleasant. They rely on cars and busses to transport them long distances. They use telephones when necessary. Trucks bring their milk to market. Modern society is highly dependent on the division of labor, on vast networks of traders, on information and communications.

The Amish have always been hardworking, stellar producers. It’s important to note that in a capitalist society the producers produce what folks want, need and will pay for. This results in vibrant markets and the freer markets are, the more effective they are at producing wealth simply by fulfilling needs and wants.



If you really think about it, capitalism and free markets are absolutely and unequivocally the ultimate form of voluntary human cooperation and the only economic system that promotes abundance.

Now suppose the government or Bernie Sanders or socialists come along and tell the Amish that they can no longer produce what they have been producing and can only produce what the government allows them to produce? What if the government or Bernie Sanders, a man who never produced a damn thing in his long life on the dole of taxpayers, seizes what the Amish have produced and gives it away to those who are too lazy to produce?



Well, you just defined government and under such governments, we get corruption, scarcity and an abundance of human misery instead of the abundance produced by capitalists or in this case hardworking Amish styled capitalists who produce FOOD and other things that we humans need and want.



This is precisely why communism and socialism killed over 100 million folks by starvation. Governments and their administrative goons are incapable of producing or even facilitating the production of anything including critical necessities like food. In the former Soviet Union, black market were common and people were forced to sustain themselves with underground free market capitalism. A lot of folks were industrious and clever, even in a totalitarian police state like the Soviet Union. It’s called SURVIVAL! Folks who escaped socialist/communist strongholds and migrated to freer nations with economic opportunities can absolutely attest to the fact the socialism and communism are big fails that resulted in massive deaths and human misery.



Capitalism subsequently unleashed and delivered all kinds of consumer goodies, technology, cell phones, big screen TV’s, computers and a slew of things that have made our lives easier and fun.



Folks criticize capitalism because it makes capitalists rich. Well, it has and that is true but it’s really free markets and consumers that made industrialists very rich. They produced products and services that people wanted and the people rewarded them by buying what they liked at a price they were willing to pay and that is a win-win for everybody. It’s the ultimate voluntary cooperative among people.



It’s also critically important to understand that everything this is produced from veggies to meat to computers and complex technology all require CAPITAL. In its rawest form, capital is basically savings like the farmer saving his seeds. Investor Peter Schiff has said that America needs to get back to producing and saving…yeah, it’s what we once did very successfully. However, that paradigm has been ruined for a lot of complicated reasons spanning over a century.



Workers in dreary socialist strongholds woke-up to socialist lies. Many socialist nations are so horrifying that folks will risk death to escape; indeed this happened in East Germany as desperate folks were shot dead trying to escape to West Germany. In North Korea, it’s been reported that food is so scarce and malnutrition is so rampant that folks are reduced to eating noodles made from tree bark.



However, it’s also been reported that North Korea’s dictator and top officials eat and drink the finest imported foods and booze. They don’t care that folks are literally starving to death. The face of socialism/communism is anything but humane.



Venezuela is another case study on the horrors of socialism because it was once the richest and most prosperous country in South America, here, until the folks foolishly voted to put a socialist in power. Hugo Chavez proceeded to destroy Venezuela but being a classic socialist, he skimmed off enough weath to make himself and his family filthy rich. The daughter of Hugo Chavez is living lifestyles of the rich and famous, is reportedly worth over $4 billion and she doesn’t give a shit about the suffering of the folks in Venezuela.

Hugo Chávez daughter is the richest individual in Venezuela, report claims



This is pretty much the true face of socialism as it benefits a tiny minority that hold raw and absolute power at the expense of the majority. Conversely, capitalism delivers to the majority what it wants with voluntary production and trade. It’s a classic case of We the People voluntarism vs. statist tyranny.



But back to capitalism. In America true capitalism has been abandoned and what we now have is a highly bastardized form of capitalism or to be more precise, a system of corporatocracy, oligarchy, crony capitalism, fascism and essentially rule by a tiny minority of elites who managed to seize absolute power.



The destruction of capitalism and true free market in America commenced in 1913 when we got the Federal Reserve and Income Tax or 16th Amendment. Both facilitated the explosive growth of government power, bankster power, MIC power (endless wars and murdering for defense contractor profits), big pharm, big food, the evil national security state and much more but those are big issues for another day. Meanwhile, it’s reasonable to conclude that free markets and capitalism didn’t kill capitalism but capitalists surely did when they used their wealth to buy power that resulted in the biggest horror of all: the marriage of big business and big government.



Finally, I’d like to add that the evil forces of government and corporatists are also seizing and destroying our seeds and seed capital that we desperately need for future survival needs.



The worst evil that has descended upon America is a government that is destroying our prosperity, dollar purchasing power and liberty by pursing the Evil Empire, even at the cost of destroying America. It doesn’t get anymore evil than a government committed to globally delivering this:





