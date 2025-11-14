Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a federal prison in NYC on August 10, 2019. While his death was ruled a suicide, few believed it and the Internet immediately became flooded with memes screaming JEFFREY EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF.



Here’s what is known about Epstein. He was a very rich man with mansions in the Bahamas, Palm Beach, New Mexico, New York City other places. There is ZERO documentation relative to the source of his vast weath and nobody knows how he earned his billions. He didn’t work and had no businesses; in fact it’s fairly well documented that he was a sex obsessed playboy his entire life and especially lusted for young female flesh. But Epstein was also very well connected with powerful folks in the US and globally. He partied with them, provided them with young hot females and nutured enduring relationships with them.





It was well known for decades that Epstein entertained prominent folks at his lavish mansions and that those parties included sex with young females. It was no secret that Epstein was probably a pedophile and serial sexual abuser of females but in 2006 Epstein was criminally prosecuted in Florida for solicitation of prostitution. It was a nothingburger of a charge and the plea bargain allowed Epstein to be free during the day so long as he checked into the Palm Beach Jail at night to sleep to serve a 13 month sentence. Epstein always has powerful friends in high places.

This brings us to 2019. Many were furious that Epstein literally walked on serious charges like human trafficking and the sexual abuse of minors. The stench of Epstein and his massive client network just wouldn’t go away. However, Epstein reportedly was far more than a sex obsessed billionaire. He and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, were believed to be Israeli/Mossad spies tasked with filming presidents, congress critters, the media and other high ranking officials in business and government in sexually compromising situations. This is something they did for decades and it also raises serious questions on Epstein’s mysterious wealth. Did it come from bribery and shakedown operations because he had the goods on his victims who were always rich and/or powerful? Nobody could sniff out money and power like Epstein and Maxwell.



Which of course brings us to the now infamous Epstein Files and Trump’s refusal to release them despite promising voters that he would release the files. Everyone is asking WHY and the answer is obvious. The Epstein files either directly implicate Trump OR Trump is protecting somebody or both. I personally believe that Trump is implicated in the Epstein nightmare and that he is also protecting Israel who obviously doesn’t want anybody to know that Epstein was sending salacious data back to Israel for decades, data that documents and implicates so many powerful folks in government that it could literally bring down the entire corrupt to the core US government. This is further complicated and supported by Israel’s massive financial support of so many in the White House and Congress and it’s fair to state that Israel has literally bought presidents and congress through AIPAC. There are damn few in the entire US government that aren’t Israel owned, bought and paid for.











You can look up anybody in Congress on the Track AIPAC website and see the enormous amount of money that Israel and Israel’s supporters spend buying Congress. It also includes many Democrats.





For those who follow Israel’s influence and control over our government, presidency, congress and media, none of this is suprising or shocking as it’s been going on for decades.

Where things and events get even creepier is the decision of the Trump Administration to arrest and jail Epstein on July 8, 2019. Jeff Berman, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, released the following statement:



Remarks of United States Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman On The Indictment and Arrest of Jeffrey Epstein New York, NY – Monday, July 8, 2019

Good morning. I’m Geoff Berman, US Attorney for the Southern District on New York. Today we announce the unsealing of sex trafficking charges against Jeffrey Epstein. The charges allege that Epstein sexually abused young girls by enticing them to engage in sex acts for money. Epstein was arrested this past Saturday evening at Teterboro Airport aboard his private jet which had just landed from Paris, France. Epstein was taken to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in NYC. Later today he will presented before a Judge in the SDNY. Our Office will take the position at that presentment that Epstein should be detained pending his trial. Epstein is charged in a two-count Indictment – first, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and second, the substantive crime of sex trafficking of underage girls. Beginning in at least 2002, and continuing until 2005, Epstein is alleged to have abused dozens of victims by causing them to engage in sex acts with him at his mansion in New York City and at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The victims—all underage girls at the time of the alleged conduct — were given hundreds of dollars in cash after each encounter, either by Epstein or one of his employees. The underage girls were initially recruited to provide Epstein with massages, and often did so nude or partially-nude. These massages became increasingly sexual in nature, and would typically include one or more sex acts, as specified in the indictment. As alleged, Epstein also paid certain victims to recruit additional girls to be similarly abused. This allowed Epstein to create an ever-expanding web of new victims.



This conduct, as alleged, went on for years. And it involved dozens of young girls, some as young as 14 years old at the time they were allegedly abused. As alleged, Epstein was well aware that many of his victims were minors. And not surprisingly, many of the underage girls that Epstein allegedly victimized were particularly vulnerable to exploitation…..

Yes, this is shocking on many levels because because there is no way that Trump didn’t know that his own DOJ was doing this as the Epstein mess was a high profile criminal case with a ton of publicity and understandable public outrage. The big question is WHY WOULD TRUMP UNLEASH THIS CAN OF WORMS knowing that he is also vulnerable with ties to Epstein?



On July 8, 2019, Epstein was arrested and charged with sexual felonies, was jailed and was declared dead by suicide a few weeks later on August 10, 2019. Things just aren’t adding up.



It’s getting weirder. The British tabloid, The Daily Mail, published a piece on Nov. 13, 2025 titled Epstein wrote disturbing email to himself before suicide. Epstein reportedly sent a rambling email to himself dated February, 2019 and he seems to be pissed off at Donald Trump.





The disgraced pedophile billionaire claimed that the President had often visited his home in Palm Beach, in the email sent to himself in February 2019. ‘[REDACTED] worked at Mar-a-Lago. Trump knew of it, and came to my house many times during that period,’ Epstein wrote, six months before he was found hanged at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. ‘He never got a massage,’ the financier said. Epstein appeared to be spiraling as he was facing new charges of abusing dozens of girls following a bombshell investigation by the Miami Herald in 2019. It came more than a decade after he was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.

Apparently Trump, Epstein and everybody else thought the Epstein case was done, dead and buried UNTIL 2018. In a fascinating turn of events, Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown wouldn’t let the Epstein case die and she doggedly pursued it and blew it open in 2018 which reportedly triggered the arrest of Epstein on new and more serious sex charges in 2019.



Miami Herald reporter wins lifetime achievement award for breaking Epstein story

Brown has been with the Miami Herald since 2005. It was her investigative reporting in 2018, revisiting the Jeffrey Epstein case, that broke the story open after a decade of dormancy — and that ultimately led New York federal prosecutors to reopen the case and charge Epstein with sex trafficking charges in July 2019. Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell a month later. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging….



In months of painstaking reporting, Brown turned the focus back on Epstein’s victims, managing to identify 80 of them, track down 60, and persuade eight to talk for her stories.

There is no way that Trump or Epstein were NOT aware of Miami Herald’s Julie Brown’s blockbuster investigative reporting. I’m guessing that since Trump and Epstein were pals and Trump was now president that he could just make it all go away for Epstein. I’m also guessing that Epstein was SHOCKED when he was arrested at the Teterboro, NJ Airport on a return flight from France. He obviously never would have returned to the US had he known he would be arrested and tossed in jail. Therefore, it’s easy to speculate that Epstein felt betrayed by Trump by allowing federal criminal changes against him to proceed and to ever authorize his arrest. Moreover, imagine the shock when US District Judge Richard Berman denied Epstein bail and ordered him detained in one of the worst federal prisons in America. The Metropolitan Correctional Center was known for gun smuggling and other crimes.



In 2019 Trump was obsessed with reelection and the last thing he wanted was the label of protecting a pedophile. The Epstein issue was just too much of a hot potato election nightmare for Trump to bury knowing full well that extending a helping hand to Epstein could cost him reelection in 2020.



However, the murky issue of Epstein in jail was a huge problem for Trump and Israel. Epstein fully expected to be sprung from prison one way or another. He was facing 45 years in prison, here, if convicted and it’s not likely that a jury would acquit him. Besides, there was a simmering fury over the politically negotiated sweetheart deal that he got 11 year earlier. The case screamed THE RICH ARE ABOVE THE LAW.



Pampered 66 year old billionaire Epstein was hardly a candidate who could easily survive prison for the short term let alone for the rest of his life. Yeah, he’d say or do anything to get out of prison which of course made him a liability for Trump and Israel. Israel could not bear being exposed as the mastermind behind it’s most extensive and successful honey pot trap for the exclusive benefit of Israel and one that literally lasted decades and involved high ranking public officials.

The federal Metropolitan Correctional Facility was a secure federal prison and high profile prisoners received extra security. So when Epstein convienently ended up dead and allegedly strangled by suicide on August 10, 2019 along with the flimsy lie that the security cameras has miraculously failed, this clearly raised a ton of questions. Nothing about Epstein’s death was believable.



Maybe we need to start with: Who wanted Epstein dead and why? Well, that list starts with Israel and Trump. Sometimes even useful idiots outlive their usefulness.



It’s not easy gaining access to a secure federal prison to murder a prisoner and such a decision would have to be organized and authorized at the highest levels of power.



The Trump hating Daily Beast flatout accused Trump of murdering Epstein and it’s even more shocking that Trump isn’t suing the Daily Beast over such an outrageous accusation.



Trump Rages About Claim He Killed Epstein: Author…The president has denied any involvement in the sex trafficker’s death, biographer Michael Wolff says.



Michael Wolff, a leftist journalist who communicated extensively with Epstein also wrote four books on Trump, here. As with everything with Trump, it’s always a media circus and Trump makes himself a highly visable target. Yes, it’s speculated that Wolff and Epstein were conspiring to hurt Trump but Trump is never just an innocent victim. He’s got a long and sleazy history of dirty deals; Trump is a guy who cheated with the porn star Stormy Daniels just weeks after his wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron.



Anyway, the Michael Wolff angle is interesting because of Wolff’s close relationship with Epstein.



Who is Michael Wolff, the journalist who emailed with Jeffrey Epstein about Donald Trump





Wolff has written four books about the Trump presidency, most recently “All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America,” published in February, on Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. His first book on the Trump presidency, 2018’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” drew pushback from the White House over what it claimed was false and possibly defamatory information on Trump. The publisher defended the accuracy of the reporting.



Wolff is also behind a Substack newsletter, Instagram account and podcast devoted to coverage of the president. He made headlines last year when he shared audio on his podcast, “Fire and Fury,” from a conversation he said he recorded with Epstein in 2017…. On Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released two email exchanges between Epstein and Wolff. They were among three newly released emails from a batch of more than 23,000 documents the committee recently received from the Epstein Estate in response to a subpoena. “I probably have 100 hours of Epstein talking about the inner workings of the Trump White House and about his long-standing, deep relationship with Donald Trump,” Wolff said on the episode.



While I neither like or trust Trump, I did vote for him multiple times; yeah I was conned by America’s most notorious con man. However, I’m in no way implying that Trump murdered Epstein or ordered his murder as such accusations may have motive but lacks EVIDENCE. But if he did, it was on the orders of Israel and if Trump carried out the assassination of a federal prisoner on the orders of a foreign nation, well that is seriously serious shit. It would also imply that Israel was sitting on some very damning information on Trump which is why he’s so easily controlled and manipulated by Israel.



As the Trump-Epstein saga marches on, it’s raising far more questions than believable answers. Somehow it’s the convergence of the absurd with tabloid trash that brings light to the dark and America is definitely in a very dark place these days. The media refuses to do its job and the only real media is all the truths, untruths, facts and lies that happily percolate uncontrolled by the government’s censorship machine as the Internet, social media and independent journalists are still ferociously and doggedly digging for truth and justice.



Truth is always an uphill battle in America but we need to get to the truth of a lot of things: Trump, Israel, the J6 nightmare where innocent Trump supporters were jailed because of how they voted, the Russiagate horror that goes all the way up to President Obama, Hillary Clinton and other high ranking Obama officials as well as Biden and Trump censorship efforts. Many problems within the FBI and DOJ haven’t changed as the same folks who engineered the DC fake pipe bomb attack to trigger false terror accusations at Trump supporters are all abuses of government power that are beyond the pail.



Without truth, disclosure and justice, America cannot survive as a free and open nation.



Then there is the issue of the mysterious death of Charlie Kirk. Again, the official story has more holes than Swiss cheese while anybody who questions it is automatically labeled an antisemite and Nazi.



A nation reduced to name calling doesn’t have much of a future and a nation without it’s We the People sovereignty is doomed if the nation has been captured by a foreign power.









