3d

Good morning Ms. Morris,

You have quite the interesting take on the Epstein kerfuffle. And if you will, please allow me to offer a rebuttal (of sorts) to your narrative.

Ever since Mr. Trump declared his intention to run for President in 2015, the press, Washington establishment, the IC and the press treated his candidacy with humorous contempt. Then, as he became a serious contender and won the nomination, the power elite realized that they couldn't buy him. He was a threat to their power base, a threat to the status quo.

So those in power did everything they could to keep him out of office, and once in office, did everything within their power to render his administration ineffective and impugn his honor and his integrity. Russian Collusion, the salacious details of a tryst with a Russian prostitute, impeachment, removal from the ballot in several states (to include Colorado), endless lawfare, and two attempted assassinations once he announced his run in 2024.

With that being said, do you honestly believe that if -- and that's a big if -- the status quo in Washington power circles, the IC, and the press, found anything regarding President Trump vis-a-vis Jeffery Epstein, they wouldn't have released it? Joe Biden had four years and did nothing to assuage the American people's angst over Epstein and those he "assisted." Because if they had even a scintilla of evidence, they would have used their allies in the press to destroy him. That they didn't is rather telling.

I do believe, however, that he is covering for some very powerful people, and the state of Israel as you suggest. Blackmail is a very powerful tool that can be used to gain an advantage over your political enemies, or to gain their cooperation with policy decisions that promote a one sided advantage over the wishes of those who grant the favor.

Honey pot operations are nothing new. What is new, Ms. Morris, is the evidence that ensnares the very powerful in a web of their own lies and peccadillos. And this could be the reason President Trump is delaying the release. Not because he is implicated in the debauchery, but because he is protecting those who have everything to loose; individuals who are the pillar of society, captains of industry, entertainment moguls and their acolytes, and politicians.

And if the State of Israel is connected in any way shape or form to Epstein, the geopolitical fallout would shake the foundation of Israel to its very core, and incur the wrath of the American people who will have discovered their trust -- and their faith -- have been betrayed. And we would demand swift, sure justice. This is, what I believe is the true nature of the President's hesitation.

