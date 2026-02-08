The human organ trade is not new and has been going on for decades. Much has been written about China’s illegal organ trade and it’s well documented; it’s important to understand that the organ trade is a profitable global business but some nations including China have targeted minorities that they routinely persecute and even kill for their organs. China’s Muslim minority, the Uighurs, are victims of the organ trade.



China Making Billions By Illegal Organ Trade By Exploiting Uighurs, Claims Australian Report

A new low has been reported in China’s alleged persecution of the minority Uighur Muslims in the country's Xinjiang region. Beijing is allegedly harvesting organs of vulnerable minorities by force and later selling them on the black market

A report carried by the Australian Herald Sun says Beijing is earning a whopping $1 billion in annual sales of harvested organs. The report adds that a “healthy liver fetches around $160,000” on the black market.

It’s also true that the poor everywhere voluntarily become victims of the organ traders; they are desperate and the organ traders know they are willing to sell their body parts and organs for money. It’s also critical to understand that a lot of harvested organs are not voluntary.



Israel has been identified as the global leader in the organ trade. Obviously, it’s NOT speculation that many of the Palestinians that Israel routinely murders are indeed murdered for their organs.



Exposed: Israel’s History of Organ Harvesting and the Global Demand Driving It

A growing body of disturbing evidence is driving renewed international calls for Israel to be investigated and prosecuted for war crimes, following allegations that its military and medical institutions have engaged in the illegal harvesting and trafficking of Palestinian organs—without consent. The charges, long dismissed as conspiracy theory by mainstream media, are now backed by reports from respected human rights organizations, medical witnesses, and findings by the European Parliament itself. Palestinians in Gaza, enduring what the UN has described as a “hell on earth,” liken daily survival to a deadly game. “It’s like Squid Game,” said one mother. “A green light means you can get food. A red light means you get shot.” At aid distribution points, green lights signal civilians that they may approach—but those who step forward after the signal turns red are reportedly shot by Israeli snipers, turning hunger into a potential death sentence. But the suffering doesn’t end there. Human rights monitors have documented deeply disturbing reports that dozens of bodies have been seized by Israeli forces and returned to families with missing organs. Gaza hospitals report receiving corpses missing corneas, cochleae, and vital organs. A coalition of Palestinian doctors and nurses has testified to widespread organ theft, and a major international rights organization has called for an independent tribunal to investigate. Documented Cases of Organ Theft These are not unsubstantiated rumors.

Israel has years of experience in the organ trade. This article documents what the Israelis were doing to the Syrians in 2012.

Israel Is the Organ Harvesting and Human Trafficking Capital of the World

A COUPLE YEARS ago I wrote an article on the growing global problem of human trafficking and the sex slavery trade. Another related ongoing shameful practice that’s also increasing globally is the harvesting of human organs from war victims and selling them on the black market. This presentation will focus on this deplorable crime being committed regularly on each of the current warfronts and beyond, who the profiteering perpetrators are and the beneficiary nations where organs are trafficked. With the war in Syria still raging in its fifth year, the Damascus university medical doctor heading the newly formed Medical Forensics department Dr. Hussein Nofal estimates that at least 18,000 Syrians have had organs removed during the war thus far. Since the outbreak of war in 2012, 6.5 million people have been displaced within Syria and another 4.8 million have become refugees forced to flee to neighboring countries like Turkey and Lebanon or 10% have migrated to Europe. With another 386,000 estimated dead, that’s 11.7 million humans in Syria who have violently lost their lives or homes — stunningly over half the total prewar population of 22 million Syrians. All this tragic human horror only occurs because of an overly aggressive, imperialistic US-Israeli foreign policy creating a path of chaos and destruction across the Middle East and North Africa….

What is even more disturbing is the fact that Israel does not just use its wars as an excuse to harvest the organs of the Palestinians, they do it all the time and it’s a well documented business model.

Deadly Exploitation: Israel and the Persistent Claims of Organ Harvesting

The Israel ongoing wars to subjugate the Palestinians are often viewed through the lens of military operations, territorial disputes, and political deadlock. However, lurking behind these events may be a darker dimension where the vulnerable bodies of the oppressed are commodified for the organ trade industry. Allegations that Israel has harvested organs from Palestinian detainees and victims of war for use in the international organ trade market or has become a hub for organ tourism have been longstanding. These claims are not limited to times of conflict but suggest that Palestinians’ bodies are commodified even in times of peace, adding a chilling and disturbing perspective to the ongoing human rights violations in the region. Organ trafficking in conflict zones is not a new phenomenon. War zones, where law has collapsed, and human life is devalued, provide fertile ground for illegal activities. The removal of organs from war victims has been documented in conflict areas worldwide, including the Balkans and Sub-Saharan Africa. In this context, the United Nations Human Rights Conventions and the Geneva Conventions have established clear rules for the protection of civilians during conflicts. However, Israel has not ratified the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, which mandates respect for the dignity of the dead and prohibits the looting or mutilation of bodies.

If Israel’s genocide, ethnic cleansing, land theft and organ harvesting isn’t bad enough, Israel organ harvesting operations extend into Ukraine. Precisely because Israel is so depraved and indifferent to human life, expanding its profitable organ harvesting was a business venture in other nations. Israel was harvesting the organs of Ukrainians as early as 2009 (possibly before) and before President Obama’s insanely stupid 2014 regime change op in Ukraine which was effectively a US proxy war on Russia. Over a million Ukrainians have died in this senseless and totally unjustified war but Israel was there to harvest organs before the war started in 2014 and the organ harvesting probably still continues to this day. Israel even targeted children, brought them back to Israel ostensibly to adopt them but used them for spare body parts.

Ukrainian Kids, New Victims of Israeli “Organ Theft” 2009

An international Israeli conspiracy to kidnap children and harvest their organs is gathering momentum as another shocking story divulges Tel Aviv's plot to import Ukrainian children and harvest their organs.



The story brings to light the fact that Israel has brought some 25,000 Ukrainian children into the occupied entity over the past two years in order to harvest their organs. It cites a Ukrainian man's fruitless search for 15 children who had been adopted in Israel. The children had clearly been taken by Israeli medical centers, where they were used for 'spare parts'.



The account was unveiled five days ago by a Ukrainian philosophy professor and author, Vyacheslav Gudin, at a pseudo-academic conference in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. Gudin told an estimated 300 attendees of the Kiev conference that it was essential that all Ukrainians be made aware of the genocide Israel was perpetrating.



The conference also featured two professors who presented a book blaming "the Zionists" for the Ukrainian famine of the 1930s, as well as the country's current condition.



Israel has always stood with Ukraine and Zelensky in the US proxy war on Russia via Ukraine.





If the above isn’t horrifying enough, it gets worse. Bodies without their organs are easily identified after harvesting and doctors were reporting on the dead bodies with missing organs so Israel sent crematoriums to Ukraine to hide its organ harvesting operations and burn the evidence.



How ‘Israeli’ mobile crematoriums help hide Ukraine’s Kosher Nostra mass sale of organs to the EU

In early 2022, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht declared that Ukraine would receive a field hospital and crematorium in support. Among the units of the Ukrainian armed forces stationed on the line of contact with the Donbass republics, the news caused panic. Cases of desertion and suicide among soldiers, kept secret by their commanders, began to accumulate. But their fears are based on true stories that originated back in 2014. The fact is that at the beginning of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, a lucrative organ trade business was set up with EU countries, the USA and Israel, under strict supervision of employees of the Ukrainian secret service. Even then, reports circulated that Ukrainian so-called “black transplantologists” were harvesting organs from people who were still alive and cremating them afterward. Most of the donors were soldiers of the Ukrainian army who were brought to the military hospitals from the line of contact with the Donbass in an unconscious state. Also sold were organs of captured members of the Donbass People’s Militia, as well as civilians – most of them women and kids.

The media in the US and Europe are complicit in covering up, hiding and denying Israel’s crimes as well as the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. One thing is certain:



Israel is the most evil nation on the planet right now. Human beings don’t do to other human beings what Israel does to the Palestinians. The fact that Israeli-Mossad spy Jeffrey Epstein was connected to all this should not be surprising. As the debauchery of Epstein and his VIP guests is laid bare with the Epstein Files fiasco, it’s safe to assume that releasing ALL the un-redacted Epstein Files will probably bring down most western governments starting with the good old USA. Those who visited his now infamous sex palaces include presidents, members of congress, high ranking public officials and the media. The elites in government, banking and business flocked to Epstein’s protected rape and sex palaces in the Bahamas, New York City, New Mexico and other places. What is becoming clear is that the US, Britain, Europe, Australia and other western nation are nothing but a gang of elected perverts and pedophiles who lust for young female flesh. Epstein understood how easily they could be bribed/controlled and Epstein himself loved raping little goyim girls.



Epstein Victim Maria Farmer Exposes jewish Supremacist Child Rape Gang

Maria Farmer is very open about the jewish nature of the child rape gang and how they view the lowly "goyim," which is why the mainstream media wouldn't touch her story.

Epstein and his partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, had specific orders from their Israel-Mossad handlers. They were tasked with filming presidents, congress, the media and high ranking public officials in sexually compromising situations to bribe them into giving Israel total control of the US Treasury and US foreign policy! Epstein and Maxwell operated in the US for decades although the US government, its intel agencies and the CIA all knew precisely what they were doing and why. Whatever Israel demands, Israel gets and this is a pox upon America and human civilization.



I wonder how the American people feel about being a BIG nation conquered by the most evil little nation on planet earth? Israel is only about the size of New Jersey but Israel and Zionism are conquering the world at a rapid pace. They must be STOPPED.