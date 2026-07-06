There is definitely a crisis of faith among America’s Christians. The fissures are so deep that Christians are even questioning their own faith, especially among Evangelicals.

Before diving into this topic, I want to clarify a few critically important issues:

I do not HATE or CONDEMN all Christians because of Christian Zionism; many Christians reject it and condemn it. I do not HATE or CONDEMN all Muslims because of 911. I choose NOT to hate Islam and believe that Christians, Muslims, Jews and people of other faiths need to learn to respect each other and live in peace. I do not HATE or CONDEMN all Jews because of Jewish Zionism. Many Jews are not Zionists and many Jews have been condemning Israel’s crimes for years.

I also want to scream IT’S NOT ANTISEMITISM TO OPPOSE GENOCIDE AND ETHNIC CLEANSING. In fact, it’s our duty as human beings to vigorously oppose evil and YES I am sick of the Zionists accusing human rights activists and real journalists of antisemitism.

With that out of the way, let’s begin.

As an antiwar activist and an advocate for peace among the world’s religions, I find it heartbreaking that many of America’s Christians have renounced Christianity by embracing Christian Zionism. REAL Christianity and Christian Zionism are not the same religion nor are they even compatible; Christian Zionism really isn’t Christianity at all. Of course, it’s a serious situation since Christian and Jewish Zionists seem to dominate the Republican Party, Evangelical and Baptist pastors, and definitely the Trump Administration. As Donald Trump is exploding the world into what could be WW III (possibly already started) with his murderous war on Iran, a war believed to be ordered by Israel, many of America’s Christians stand with him and Israel. They are actually cheering a bloodthirsty monster who is committing genocide and loves targeting women, children and babies.

Besides cheering Trump’s insane war on Iran, many Christians have shockingly and maybe not so shockingly endorsed Israel’s genocide, ethnic cleansing, land theft, rapes, sexual abuse, deliberate starvation of the Palestinian people, denial of medical services, denial of clean water, bombing of hospitals, arrests and even murders of doctors and medical professionals, blowing up ambulances and rescue workers and other horrific crimes against humanity. These things are routine in Gaza and Lebanon and occur on a daily basis.

The pulpit has always been a place of the good, the bad, the ugly and the very ugly but Christianity has taken a very dark turn. Christian religious leaders wasted no time blaspheming God to achieve POLITICAL power, wealth and theological control. The lunatic fake Christian who is also Trump’s spiritual advisor, Paula White, is so obviously deranged she probably belongs in an institution for the criminally insane.

Like most religions, Christian flocks are easily led by frightful creatures claiming to know the will of God and the Bible, and they do it with extreme energy and emotions which of course fires up the believers as a passionate connection to God. But these believers are also drawn to Christian charlatans and purveyors of corrupted Christian theology.

62% or 160 million Americans claim to be Christian and denominations are roughly broken down as follows: Protestant 40% of Christian adults, Evangelical 23% and Catholic 19% according to Religion in US Statistics 2026.

The bigger question is: what percentage of America’s Christians are Zionists? I don’t know so I asked Grok who responded with:



”Estimates for the number of Christian Zionists in the United States typically range from about 20–50 million, with many sources citing figures around or above 30 million.”, link here.



Yes, that is a ton of voters but it’s also the heart and lungs of the GOP’s voting base; Trump got 77 million votes in 2024. The Christian Zionists are chasing other voters away from the GOP including the non-Zionist Christians, Libertarians, antiwar activists and small government advocates. The bottom line is that while the number of Christian Zionists in America is estimated to be significant, it’s still not a big enough number to win general elections. Christian Zionism will be the death of the Republican Party.

Overwhelmingly, it’s the Baptists and Evangelicals, aka Warvangelicals, who dominate political power within the Republican Party. Most but not all of these folks vigorously endorse the worship of Israel and even its crimes against the Palestinians that include genocide, ethnic cleansing and land theft to achieve the Greater Israel Project. They also support the war on Iran, a totally innocent nation that has done NOTHING to deserve being bombed. The Greater Israel Project is indeed a reality being pursued by Zionists and it absolutely requires that non Jews in areas Jews are claiming for Greater Israel be liquidated or relocated. Israel has been clear: it has ZERO intention of co-existing with non-Jews in the Middle East. Yeah, this is racism, religious fanaticism and a murderous ideology on steroids.

I used scratch my head in bewilderment trying to understand why so many Christians stand with Israel, a nation I view as the most evil, depraved and murderous nation on planet earth. Human beings do not do to other human beings what Israel, Jewish Zionists and Christian Zionist do to the Palestinian people. While the Palestinians are mostly Muslim, there are also Palestinian Christian victims of Israel.

My frustrating in trying to figure out American Christianity was significantly clarified in a Tucker Carlson interview with theologian JD Hall. Hall basically divides Christianity into two groups: Covenant Theology and Dispensationalism. Hall is clear that Dispensationalism is fake Christianity because Dispensationalism focuses on Israel while Covenant Theology (real Christianity) focuses Jesus. It’s a fascinating discussion and well worth the time.

Origins of Christian Zionism, How It Corrupted American Christianity and Why It’s Finally Collapsing

Hall also exposes the Scofield Bible, published in 1909, which is widely used by Baptists and Evangelicals. Many others who study American Christian theology are well aware of the Scofield Bible, its orgins and how it got imbedded into American Christianity. Dispensationalism and the Scofield Bible go hand in hand but the Scofield Bible also overturns nearly 2,000 of Biblical doctrine and re-writes it.

The book that turned America’s Evangelicals Zionist: The Scofield Bible

I am not a Christian theologian nor do I profess to be one. That said, I am a Roman Catholic in the context that I was raised Catholic and attended Catholic schools. Although I do not attend mass and may in fact be the worst Catholic on planet earth, I still consider myself Catholic because my connection to God, morals and values are etched in my Catholicism.

Generally, Catholics are opposed to the Zionist wars celebrated by Baptists and Evangelicals and yes, you can find a few Zionist Catholics who endorse the horrors of genocide and ethnic cleansing but they do NOT represent the views of most Catholics. The Pope is on record opposing Trump’s wars. Coincidentally, Catholic conversions are on the rise in America.

Catholic conversions rising: Inside the Catholic Church’s quiet revival

For more than two decades, the numbers told a story of decline. Adult conversions to Catholicism had been falling steadily since the early 2000s, according to data compiled by Georgetown University. Weddings, baptisms, and even funerals registered fewer and fewer Catholic participants. The church appeared to be losing its hold on American life. Then something shifted. Since around 2022, dioceses across the country have reported a reversal of that trend, with growing numbers of Americans — particularly Millennials and Gen Z — choosing to join the Catholic Church. This past Easter, some archdioceses recorded their highest number of new Catholics in two decades.

What I believe is happening is that Americans are increasingly disgusted with the Baptists and Warvangelicals and are rejecting Zionist Christianity and Dispensationalist theology. They long for a Christianity where you don’t have to be a homicidal genocidal maniac as a condition and stipulation of faith.

Since confession is a defining characteristic of Catholicism, I must confess:

My hands are dripping in the blood of the innocent because I voted for Trump multiple times. This is a shame and guilt that I can never shed or hide. Am I done voting Republican? You better believe it unless I can vote for Thomas Massie or Marjorie Taylor Greene or someone endorsed by them. Moreover, I can never vote for Democrats because the Republican and Democrat parties are nothing but the Zionist Uniparty of endless wars, death and devotion to Israel. The Zionist controlled Uniparty is a pox upon civilization and America that prevents Pax Americana!

On X, I have seen images and videos of what Israel is doing to the Palestinians. I want to cry and vomit at the same time because the images are so gruesome and I know that American taxdollars paid for it. Israelis especially loves targeting women and children because dead women won’t be giving birth to more Palestinians and dead children won’t grow into adulthood. As if the horrifying deaths and destruction so well documented in Gaza and Lebanon are not bad enough, the images of those who survived Israel’s bombings are gut wrenching…children without arms and legs and much worse as they suffer and starve in Gaza. It has been reported that Israeli snipers use Palestinian kids as target practice and aim for headshots, yes, the IDF is that sick and depraved.



US Doctor Reports Numerous Palestinian Children With Headshot Sniper Wounds

The inhumane terror that Israel has been inflicting on the Palestinians since 1948 is FINALLY beginning to get noticed. It’s not just that America’s Christians are starting to wake-up, the entire world is taking notice of Israel’s crimes against humanity. While the complicit Zionist controlled US media uses censorship to stop the truth, the truth can never be destroyed or silenced. It’s like the sky, look up, its there and it’s never going away.

Reproductive genocide is another critical component of the Greater Israel Project.

Israel is carrying out ‘reproductive genocide’ against Palestinians

Israel has for decades carried out a “reproductive genocide” of the Palestinian people, obliterating medical institutions, executing women and children and degrading the lived environment to such a point that it results in infertility, a new report says. This practice, the Palestinian Feminist Collective report contends, has accelerated since Israel’s genocide in Gaza began following the Hamas-led attacks of 7 October 2023, with the intention of making it impossible for Palestinian life to continue. Last week, the UN’s top investigative body on Palestine and Israel concluded that Israeli forces had deliberately targeted Palestinian children as a central element of their assault on Gaza. The UN’s report examined the full scope of harm inflicted on children, from precision shootings by snipers and drones, to torture in detention, reproductive violence and the destruction of schools and hospitals. Israel has killed more than 21,000 Palestinian children since October 2023, with a further 5,160 children estimated to be buried under rubble, according to the UN report. As of October 2024, at least 15,000 children had lost their mothers.

While all of the above discussed horrors are just a tiny fraction of the depth of the human carnage Israel continues to get away with, my own heart vacillates between anger/hate and the challenges to my own religious beliefs. As bad as I want to hate the evil people and their evil deeds, I must fight becoming one of them because it takes a ton of anger and hate to do what Jewish and Christian Zionism have unleashed upon humanity, and all in the name of a deity.

As this post winds down, I will include another post that I researched on why the Israelis are so damn murderous. Well, it turns out it’s an interpretation of their religion and theology and NOT the Jewish religion and theology of anti-Zionist Jews.

Christian and Jewish Zionists use the Old Testament to Justify genocide and ethnic cleansing. They believe that murdering people was in fact commanded by God in the Old Testament

REAL Christians must rise up against the fake Christians Zionists who solidly endorse Israel’s genocide and ethnic cleansing. We did this because Israel could not have done this without our bombs, warplanes and taxdollars.

Going forward, my dream as a Christian, antiwar activist and human rights activist is for the entire world to rise up against Zionism and Israel. The Israelis have zero humanity, zero compassion and zero respect for non-Jews; we are viewed a goyim scum. The Israelis sit on Israel’s hills, party and celebrate as they watch the bombs drop on Gaza. These are not human beings, they are freaking savages.

Zionism is a curse and disease.