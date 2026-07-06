Judy Morris for Peace, Liberty & Prosperity

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J. Lee Austin's avatar
J. Lee Austin
Jul 7

Unlimited thanks for yelling this honest and courageous Truth, Judy. I could not have said it better, though I may have tried ...

https://doc115.substack.com/p/when-the-planet-that-didnt-stop-a?r=18tk5o&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

The fact that this monumental demonic tragedy is based on religion has made it a challenge to accept Any religion as anything other than Mind Control, as Carlin famously described it.

Either way, thanks for saying the blunt Truth Out Loud, for this is what we must do if there is any hope at all for humanity.

Best of luck and keep firing ... a long shot is still a shot,

~~ Doc

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Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH's avatar
Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH
Jul 9

It’s a SINKING BOAT !!! 🤔

Why be in denial when the water is up to your top lip ??? 🥴

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