The above image is Gaza; as far as the eye can see it’s death, destruction and bombed out Palestinian communities that have existed for thousands of years. NO, human beings don’t do this to other human beings, and I absolutely blame Joe Biden and Donald Trump for this horror. There is no way that Israel could have committed such atrocities and crimes against humanity without literally having the ability to rob the American people of hundreds of billions to facilitate Israel’s crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing. American taxpayers provided the bombs and military equipment knowing full well that Israel fully intended to use them to commit genocide on a massive scale.

It’s generally believed that folks embrace religions as paths to nourish our souls and feed our hunger to be better and more compassionate human beings in a cruel world that has gone mad. Religions have the potential to do a lot of good but they’ve also been used to justify evil. Believing in a deity or religion is a paradox because so much hate, death and destruction has been facilitated by religious fervor, fanaticism and even sacred texts.

Humans have been deity obsessed for, well, FOREVER. Jews, Christians, Muslims, Hindus and other believers cling to their religious beliefs because they fulfill a deep spiritual human need but spirituality, especially under the control of an organized religion, can easily go amuck and transition to violence in the name of a religion or deity.

Yes, things are indeed very ugly in Gaza these days and the human suffering inflicted upon innocent human beings is cruelty on an industrial scale, all approved by the US, Europe and Israel. The ceasefire is FAKE and Israel continues to slaughter the Palestinians with US weapons and permission. The Palestinians are denied aid and are dying of the cold, disease and hunger as they are forced to reside in tents. The death toll and denial of life saving aid is as staggering as the destruction.







The savagery of mankind and its religions is a nasty pox upon humanity. The religious war being waged by Israel against Arab Muslims is the direct result of the collision of Judaism, Christianity and Islam as fanatical believers are willing to fight to death to control a patch of dirt they all believe was deeded to them by God. The horror of Israel committing genocide and ethnic cleansing of Christians and Muslims in Gaza has gone global and while most human beings justifiably condemn Israel for its horrific crimes against humanity there are Zionist Christians and Jews who solidly stand with Israel; they applaud these horrors as the will of God. This is not only ripping the Republican Party and Trump Administration apart because of its lunatic support for Israel’s crimes, it’s also ripping Christianity apart and a lot of it is attributable to the Old Testament and Biblical literalism.



More importantly, there is also the issue of the creation of the modern state of Israel by the United Nations in 1948. Arabs were tossed from their ancestral homeland by colonizers who continues to expand territorial claims. It’s a long and complicated issue birthed by European and Christian guilt over the WW II Holocaust but the western lust to control Biblical Israel predates WW II; understand that the West and especially the British have been intervening in the Middle East since the 1700’s, another complex piece of history.

Anyway, Westerners soothed their collective Holocaust guilt by just creating a non-European homeland for the post WW II surviving Jews (they didn’t want the Jews) and the only homeland the Jews wanted was their Biblical homeland. The decision to create Israel in 1948 by the newly created United Nations (1945) spawned a Jewish and Christian Zionist fervor and many Evangelicals believed that Jesus could only return to earth to fulfill End Times prophecies IF lands known as Biblical Israel were restored to Jewish control. Frankly, there can be no doubt that the Christian world also viewed the creation a new Biblical Israel as a sovereign nation with legal borders as an opportunity to wrest the Jewish Christian Holy Land from Muslim control, even though the Muslims had pretty much controlled it for most of Islam’s 1400 year old existence.

Both Christian and Jewish Zionists lavishly quote the Old Testament to justify violence against the Arabs occupying Biblical Israel. The Old Testament is full of what is perceived by Christian and Jewish Zionists as direct orders from God to murder folks whose only crime is occupying their ancestral lands that Zionists claim to be deeded to the Jews by God. They also believe that killing innocent civilians without mercy is commanded by God and yes, they will happily quote Scripture to prove it. Murdering women, children and babies are Biblically justified according to Zionists. It’s important to explore these disturbing Biblical passages because they explain a lot of Christian and Jewish Zionist behavior.



It must also be recognized that not all Christians embrace the Old Testament and Zionism, and many believe that the New Testament was a new covenant with God that supercedes the Old Testament; hence the Old Testament is generally theologically irrelevant except in the context of being just documented history and NOT necessarily a valid sacred scripture. We are currently bearing witnessed to explosive fractures in Christianity as Israel continues with its brutal genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Many people of faith are not only questioning Israel’s slaughter of the innocent in Gaza, they are also horrified by Israel’s brutality in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria as the senseless killing goes on and on. It’s also important to know that not all Jews are Zionists who support Israel and its crimes. Many Jews reject Zionism, Israel and are appalled by what Israel is doing to the Palestinians. I follow many of them on X (formerly Twitter).



The savage Israelis have gone MAD and ordinary Israelis are beating and brutalizing Palestinians for no reason and are doing it on a daily basis. Scenes like this are common and Israel’s violence against non-Jews is well documented and well beyond Gaza.



Video: Extremist Zionist settlers brutally attacked an elderly Palestinian woman during olive harvesting in Ramallah

Yes, Israel and Israelis are committing horrific violence on an industrial scale.

Israeli Jews not only seek to massively expand its land holdings by exterminating/evicting its current occupants from their ancestral homeland of thousands of years, they are also lusting for majestic land grabs as part of a grand scheme to restore Israel to what is perceived as its Biblical borders. Some Christian and Jewish Zionists have gone so far as to define Israel’s legitimate Biblical borders as extending to the Nile in the West and the Euphrates in the East.

It’s more than just a land issue and it all starts with Zionist Jews and Christians believing that the Jews are God’s chosen people and as such, Jews are above all other human beings on earth.



“For thou art an holy people unto the LORD thy God: the LORD thy God hath chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are upon the face of the earth.” King James Bible Online, Deuteronomy 7-6.



But what does it mean that the Jews are God’s choosen people? The Old Testament is perfectly clear in its advocacy for savagery, mass murder, genocide, the shedding of blood and even killing women and children. The Old Testament is ruthless, horrifically violent and explicit in its commands and according to the Old Testament there are no innocents when it comes to slaughtering folks NOT being among God’s chosen people. This raises the issue of collective punishment; a human being is not judged by his deeds but by his genes and the wrong genes is a death sentence. This is precisely what Christian and Jewish Zionists believe.



According to the Old Testament, you will be cursed if you hold back the sword.



“Cursed be he that doeth the work of the LORD deceitfully, and cursed be he that keepeth back his sword from blood.” Jeremiah 48.10.



Another biblical passage that advocates for the killing of little children is extremely disturbing as it commands Jews to smash little children against stones to kill them. Only homicidal genocidal maniacs could find happiness smashing children to death.

Happy shall he be, that taketh and dasheth thy little ones against the stones. Psalm 137:9 KJM

If Jesus was the Prince of Peace, how does a Christian reconcile his/her faith with such violence? The passages below are what Jewish and Christian Zionists cling to as justification for slaughtering the Palestinians; they believe these are God’s commandments that are just as valid for use against the Palestinians as they were when the ancient Israelites executed their neighbors in cold blood. Frequently, these enemies were not combatants but just folks who peacefully surrendered to the Israelites. Make no mistake, the Israelites of the Old Testament had ZERO intention of even showing mercy to those who surrendered or were conquered.



Modern Israel and Zionists rely on the Old Testament to justify the slaughter of non-Jews even though the Zionist Christians are non Jews. Frankly, the Jews could justify killing the Christians who support them.



“Then the LORD said to me, “Even if Moses and Samuel stood before me pleading for these people, I wouldn’t help them. Away with them! Get them out of my sight! And if they say to you, ‘But where can we go?’ tell them, ‘This is what the LORD says: Those who are destined for death, to death; those who are destined for war, to war; those who are destined for famine, to famine; those who are destined for captivity, to captivity.’ “I will send four kinds of destroyers against them,” says the LORD. “I will send the sword to kill, the dogs to drag away, the vultures to devour, and the wild animals to finish up what is left. Because of the wicked things Manasseh son of Hezekiah, king of Judah, did in Jerusalem, I will make my people an object of horror to all the kingdoms of the earth.” (Jeremiah 15:1-4 NLT)



TRANSLATION: Every non Jewish human being on earth is viewed as a subhuman who has no right to exist and all people are to FEAR God’s superior chosen people.



I will make Mount Seir utterly desolate, killing off all who try to escape and any who return. I will fill your mountains with the dead. Your hills, your valleys, and your streams will be filled with people slaughtered by the sword. I will make you desolate forever. Your cities will never be rebuilt. Then you will know that I am the LORD. (Ezekiel 35:7-9 NLT)

My angel will go before you and bring you to the Amorites, Hittites, Perizzites, Canaanites, Hivites, and Jebusites; and I will wipe them out. (Exodus 23:23 NAB)



Make no mistake, the Old Testament is loaded with tales of violence and murder by the Israelites against innocent folks who just happened to be occupying their land and homes at the wrong time in history. But what is really chilling is that these stories of slaughter, death and destruction are taught to Christian and Jewish Zionists; Zionist Christians typically get their dose of God’s commands to commit genocide from their Zionist pastors and Bible study groups. They all believe that they are doing God’s work by slaughtering anybody perceived an enemy of Israel.



The passages below are more of what the Israelis and Christian Zionists cling to as justification for genocide and ethnic cleansing; they absolutely believe that bloodshed and genocide are a sacred duty and obedience to God because it’s all commanded by God in the Old Testament. These grotesquely inhumane theocratic Nazis have convinced themselves that the shedding blood is justified because there are no innocents, just the perceived enemies of Zionism and Israel.



The book of Joshua is loaded with wars and genocides that left no survivors.



Then the LORD said to Joshua, “Do not be afraid or discouraged. Take the entire army and attack Ai, for I have given to you the king of Ai, his people, his city, and his land. You will destroy them as you destroyed Jericho and its king. But this time you may keep the captured goods and the cattle for yourselves. Set an ambush behind the city.” So Joshua and the army of Israel set out to attack Ai. Joshua chose thirty thousand fighting men and sent them out at night with these orders: “Hide in ambush close behind the city and be ready for action. When our main army attacks, the men of Ai will come out to fight as they did before, and we will run away from them. We will let them chase us until they have all left the city. For they will say, ‘The Israelites are running away from us as they did before.’ Then you will jump up from your ambush and take possession of the city, for the LORD your God will give it to you. Set the city on fire, as the LORD has commanded. You have your orders.” So they left that night and lay in ambush between Bethel and the west side of Ai. But Joshua remained among the people in the camp that night.

Early the next morning Joshua roused his men and started toward Ai, accompanied by the leaders of Israel. They camped on the north side of Ai, with a valley between them and the city. That night Joshua sent five thousand men to lie in ambush between Bethel and Ai, on the west side of the city. So they stationed the main army north of the city and the ambush west of the city. Joshua himself spent that night in the valley. When the king of Ai saw the Israelites across the valley, he and all his army hurriedly went out early the next morning and attacked the Israelites at a place overlooking the Jordan Valley. But he didn’t realize there was an ambush behind the city. Joshua and the Israelite army fled toward the wilderness as though they were badly beaten, and all the men in the city were called out to chase after them. In this way, they were lured away from the city. There was not a man left in Ai or Bethel who did not chase after the Israelites, and the city was left wide open.

Then the LORD said to Joshua, “Point your spear toward Ai, for I will give you the city.” Joshua did as he was commanded. As soon as Joshua gave the signal, the men in ambush jumped up and poured into the city. They quickly captured it and set it on fire. When the men of Ai looked behind them, smoke from the city was filling the sky, and they had nowhere to go. For the Israelites who had fled in the direction of the wilderness now turned on their pursuers. When Joshua and the other Israelites saw that the ambush had succeeded and that smoke was rising from the city, they turned and attacked the men of Ai. Then the Israelites who were inside the city came out and started killing the enemy from the rear. So the men of Ai were caught in a trap, and all of them died. Not a single person survived or escaped. Only the king of Ai was taken alive and brought to Joshua.

When the Israelite army finished killing all the men outside the city, they went back and finished off everyone inside. So the entire population of Ai was wiped out that day – twelve thousand in all. For Joshua kept holding out his spear until everyone who had lived in Ai was completely destroyed. Only the cattle and the treasures of the city were not destroyed, for the Israelites kept these for themselves, as the LORD had commanded Joshua. So Ai became a permanent mound of ruins, desolate to this very day. Joshua hung the king of Ai on a tree and left him there until evening. At sunset the Israelites took down the body and threw it in front of the city gate. They piled a great heap of stones over him that can still be seen today. (Joshua 8:1-29 NLT)

The above story is definitely about military strategy, something the ancient Israelites and modern Jews pride themselves in because it involves planning, deception and cunning. The Jews believe they are smarter and more capable than anybody on earth because as God’s chosen people they are blessed.

Joshua on Jericho:



When the people heard the sound of the horns, they shouted as loud as they could. Suddenly, the walls of Jericho collapsed, and the Israelites charged straight into the city from every side and captured it. They completely destroyed everything in it – men and women, young and old, cattle, sheep, donkeys – everything. (Joshua 6:20-21 NLT)



While it may be hard to accept that in the 21st century, some religious folks are permanently stuck in 1400 BC when Moses died and his disciple Joshua succeeded him in leading the Israelites to the Promised Land, a Promised Land drenched in blood, it is quite gruesome to glorify genocide as the will of God but that is exactly what the Old Testament does.

The men of Israel withdrew through the territory of the Benjaminites, putting to the sword the inhabitants of the city, the livestock, and all they chanced upon. Moreover they destroyed by fire all the cities they came upon. (Judges 20:48 NAB)



That night the angel of the Lord went forth and struck down one hundred and eighty five thousand men in the Assyrian camp. Early the next morning, there they were, all the corpuses of the dead. (2 Kings 19:35 NAB)

(Moses) stood at the entrance to the camp and shouted, “All of you who are on the LORD’s side, come over here and join me.” And all the Levites came. He told them, “This is what the LORD, the God of Israel, says: Strap on your swords! Go back and forth from one end of the camp to the other, killing even your brothers, friends, and neighbors.” The Levites obeyed Moses, and about three thousand people died that day. Then Moses told the Levites, “Today you have been ordained for the service of the LORD, for you obeyed him even though it meant killing your own sons and brothers. Because of this, he will now give you a great blessing.” (Exodus 32:26-29 NLT)



This story involves the Israelites getting their enemies to slaughter their own kin in exchange for their lives.

Then, with Micah’s idols and his priest, the men of Dan came to the town of Laish, whose people were peaceful and secure. They attacked and killed all the people and burned the town to the ground. There was no one to rescue the residents of the town, for they lived a great distance from Sidon and had no allies nearby. This happened in the valley near Beth-rehob.Then the people of the tribe of Dan rebuilt the town and lived there. They renamed the town Dan after their ancestor, Israel’s son, but it had originally been called Laish. (Judges 18:27-29 NLT)

Why all this violence, murder and genocide in the Old Testament? The Israelites believed that God intended for the Israelites to leave Egypt and occupy the Promised Land, the Land of Milk and Honey, and that anything they did to achieve that goal was God’s will.



Old Testament violence goes on and on and it’s also what propels Israel to commit horrific violence against the Palestinians; it’s something Israelis view as their duty and the Israelis have nothing but utter contempt for the Palestinians. Of course, Old Testament violence has been vigorously debated by both Jews and Christians. Some will state that the Israelites had no choice…it was kill or be killed but this has been proven wrong. Most of the genocide inflicted by the Israelites upon non Jewish people were NOT kill or be killed situations. Then there is the issue of Jewish and Christian Zionists having no problem worshiping a God that commands genocide.

Some have also argued that the Koran is violent; it is and the Koran does indeed contain violent passages and advocacy for the slaughter the enemies of Islam. Anybody can engine search VIOLENCE IN THE KORAN and will find Koranic passages just as violent as Old Testament violence. Muslim apologists do the same thing that Christian apologists do….they affirm that Koranic mandates to commit violence are all taken out of context. OUT OF CONTEXT is a common wimp response to violence and genocide in religious texts. Or you get the Zionist interpretation to confirm that Islam is the enemy of Judaism and Christian and must be eradicated. The common answer to religious violence sanctioned by the Koran and Bible typically rests on the dubious assumption than neither Islam or Judaism or Christianity are violent and that criticism of religious violence is all taken out of context….basically misunderstood. BUT not everybody believes that Biblical violence and genocide is OUT OF CONTEXT. Modern day Zionists are proud of it and preach it.



While many believe that the New Testament did in fact shed Old Testament violence, this is simply not true. The New Testament is also loaded with violence or advocacy for violence and genocide.



Violence in the New Testament

When people imagine an angry male God, dishing out punishments and inflicting suffering, they might identify Him as the God of the Old Testament. When asked to consider stories about inflicting harm, even death, upon others in God’s name, again, they might think they are in Old Testament territory. But the New Testament has its own share of violence committed by both people and God. Christians have sometimes assumed that the ministry of Jesus reflected a radical shift in the nature of God towards peace and love, and away from anger and wrath. Yet, depending on context and point of view, New Testament texts might depict God, and God’s people, as peaceful, or violent, or both….



The final judgement is imagined in particularly violent terms in the New Testament, with the book of Revelation serving as Exhibit A. Revelation’s pages burst with gruesome scenes of cosmic battles, plagues, and bloodshed. Consider, for instance, the birds who gorge on human flesh at God’s banquet (Rev 19:17-21). While Revelation is often treated as an outlier, it is better to understand this book as fully at home within New Testament apocalyptic longing for God’s violent judgment against non-believers.

Religious texts are flawed because they are NOT the word of God but merely an interpretation of the will of God by flawed humans and frequently ungodly humans who use religion as a tool of control for nefarious purposes. However, religious texts are definitely histories of people, their culture, their politics and their spiritual beliefs at a specific time in history. Moreover, they definitely open the debate on morality and the blueprint for moral human behavior. Furthermore, they must be viewed in the context of the times and especially the time of their creation whether it be Judaism 4,000 years ago, Christianity 2,000 years ago or Islam 1,400 years ago when the world was pretty much scientifically unknowable as a result of the lack of knowledge. Earthquakes, volcanos and natural disasters were perceived as a warning or punishment from an angry deity for defying him. Science has changed lot including challenging long held superstitions, ingrained culture and even the validity of religious beliefs.

Everyone wants to believe that their God is the only REAL God and that all others are imposters. Being a Biblical or Koranic literalist in the 21st century and accepting ancient texts as the precise will of God is NOT what most folks believe and it’s not because they are ungodly Satanists but because they recognize human flaws. Herein lies the fatal flaw of religious scripture; it resides in a time warp even thought there is much beauty, wisdom and knowledge that can be derived from sacred scriptures. Tragically, humans haven’t learned to just take the best and leave the rest when it comes to understanding our past, well definitely not when it comes to religions.

There are roughly 2 billion Christians and over a billion Muslims on planet earth. Globally, there are only about 16 million Jews with about 7 million in Israel and 7 million in the US. If religious wars continue and accelerate, these wars would substantially depopulate the earth and vaporize huge swaths of humanity. This is unacceptable because it’s morally wrong, quite savage and definitely ungodly. We need for humans to embrace the good of religions, reject the evil including genocidal wars, and strive for a humanity that respects religious diversity and fosters peaceful co-existence. That is our challenge because the alternative is just too horrifying to contemplate.





Disclosure: I was raised Roman Catholic, believe in God, study religions and am perpetually baffled by mankind’s inhumanity, especially the variety triggered by religions. I reject religious violence as a solution to any problem. That said, I’m also an antiwar activist.