Judy Morris for Peace, Liberty & Prosperity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jimm Roberts's avatar
Jimm Roberts
4hEdited

I wonder why the religious texts (Koran, Old and New testaments) are replete with so much violence.

You would think their editors would have long ago tossed those sections that promoted harm and hate.

Even today, there are lots of religions and lots of gods. Some are older than the current two largest (Islam and Christianity).

Do these obscure religions also proselytize hate and harm?

After all, we are a vicious species. We kill everything we eat and then thank our respective gods for the bounty we are about to consume.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Judy Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture