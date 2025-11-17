I Voted for Trump Multiple Times and Let me be clear: REAL MAGA and REAL America First folks voted in 2024 for FAR less government, FAR less spending, FAR less tyranny, FAR less government at all levels and FAR less wars. We loved Elon Musk and DOGE who were promptly run out of the District of Crime aka DC! We were lied to and the bullying, bloated, bloviating orange haired monster that we put in the White House has turned on us BIG TIME. I’m not surprised because I understand how the Republican Party manipulates those conservatives who want REAL change. They just lie and punish. Republicans may campaign as if they were Thomas Massie, Rand Paul or Marjorie Taylor Green but once elected they vote and govern like Pelosi and Schumer. It’s all part of loyalty to the Republican and Democrat Uniparty con.



Anybody who has been suffocating in the political sewer for a while absolutely remembers how Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party CRUSHED the Tea Party so badly that the base that screamed for change dutifully bowed before their GOP masters.

As a Ron Paul fan, this Libertarian leaning Constitutionalist profoundly understands the dangers that America faces. It’s as if America and the power obsessed political class are accelerating their quest to utterly destroy one of the greatest and most successful experiments in human history…FREEDOM FOR WE THE PEOPLE and the creation of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, a nation birthed in liberty. When is a nation ever birthed in liberty? Check your history books because is would be nearly impossible for find one. America was very unique and very out of the box in affirming the sovereignty of the individual and his/her rights.

Moving ahead to the here and now, the prognosis for America is grim.



After 10 months of Donald Trump as president, it’s clear that Trump’s actions have been an unmitigated disaster for just about every issue except securing the border and reigning in DEI racism.

My top issue is always foreign policy because it murders folks all over the world and is largely responsible for our mountain of unsustainable debt. Trump has been a big fail on foreign policy:



Trump has refused to end the Ukraine War despite promising to do so. Even worse, he seems to be threatening Putin with a more expansive US war on Russia.



The Biden Administration’s proxy war on Russia via Ukraine has not gone well for America’s neocons. It’s been estimated that over million lives have been lost in this destructive war. This nightmare is the direct result President Obama, Victoria Nuland and the CIA engineering regime change in Ukraine in 2014. They tossed the last legitimately elected government and the goal was to purge Ukraine of all Russian speaking Ukrainians. Understand that this means GENOCIDING them. The Obama Administration installed psychopathic neo-Nazis in power in Kiev and groups like the murderous Azov Battalion proceeded to murder Russian speaking Ukrainians in the East. Quite naturally, this justifiably enraged Vladimir Putin who was forced to intervene to stop the genocide of Russian speaking Ukrainians and save lives.

Things quieted down in Ukraine during the Trump 1.0 years as Trump wisely made the decision to avoid war with Russia BUT he did feed MIC profits by continuing to arm Ukraine while sending lots American taxpayer cash to Zelensky. When the Democrats and Joe Biden took over on January 20, 2021, it was WAR, WAR and MORE DAMN WAR on Russia, and Biden proceeded to vastly escalate his war on Russia. Dementia stricken Joe Biden wasn’t metally fit to call the shots and we really don’t know what crazy Obamaites were running the FAKE Biden presidency. Keep in mind that the Biden Crime Family had huge financial interests in Ukraine, made millions in Ukraine and it’s entirely possible that a chunk of US foreign aid, our taxdollars, was laundered back to the Bidens.

I blogged about that US intervention in Ukraine.



The Ukraine Mess in a Nutshell…President Trump is now tasked with cleaning up a mess authorized by Obama in 2014. Will he pursue peace or stand with the rabid warmongering necons in the Trump White House?

Moving on to Israel: Like Biden before him, Trump continues to be a rabid supporter of Israel and 100% endorses its numerous war crimes. American taxpayers are FORCED to fund Israel’s crimes that include genocide and ethnic cleansing of the folks in Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East. What is America to Israel? We are nothing to Israel except its personal ATM machine that delivers the cash and weapons to wage wars of annihilation against the Palestinians.



Trump waged an unauthorized war on Iran on the orders of Israel, and while the regime change op failed and turned into a humiliating rout for Israel as Iran fired back and did some very serious damage to Israel, Trump continues to be focused on another attack on Iran, a nation of 90 million folks who did NOTHING to deserve being bombed. Iran’s sin according to Trump and Netanyahu is that it has the blazing audacity to legitimately defend itself against US/Israel aggression aka REFUSE to SURRENDER its oil and sovereignty.

Trump is very close to militarily invading Venezuela based on lies. Venezuela is not a narco nation and Trump is blowing up Venezuelans in their boats, killing innocent folks and thereby banning them from even proving that they are not drug dealers.

Even worse, Trump’s obsession with Venezuela has nothing whatsoever to do with drugs and Trump is on record affirming that he seeks to just seize Venezuela’s oil. Venezuela is #1 in proven global oil reserves.



2023 Trump boasts he wanted to take Venezuela’s oil after overthrowing its government

Former US President Donald Trump boasted at a Republican Party rally that he wanted to “take over” Venezuela, and “we would have gotten all that oil”. This confirms the sinister motives behind Washington’s 2019 coup attempt to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro and install Juan Guaidó.

Trump has hinted that he may use military force to seize the Panama Canal and even Greenland.



Meanwhile, Trump remains the world’s bully as he promises to use military force against any perceived or imagined threat to his monstrous ego. Trump is also addicted using sanctions and tariffs to punish nations that refuse to bow before Emperor Trump.



Trump and Vance campaigned on peace; turns out both are liars.

More on Foreign Policy and its Destructive Outcomes

America is basically a military dictatorship controlled by the Military Industrial Complex (MIC)….well, controlled by the MIC and Israel. Those 3 and 4 star generals only dream of one thing: keeping the wars going to grow their power. Few Americans are willing to accept that America murders for defense contractor profits but it’s true. The Vietnam War was triggered by the false flag attack known as the Gulf of Tonkin episode.

The Gulf of Tonkin Incident and the Art of American False Flags

False flag tactics – i.e. acts or threats of violence designed to look like they were committed by someone else to justify aggression, have been a key tool of American foreign policy going back well over a century. Here are a few of the most notorious examples of US policymakers’ use of false flags, starting with the Gulf of Tonkin incident.

The names of over 58,000 Americans are engraved on the Vietnam War Memorial in DC. We not only slaughtered millions of Southeast Asian peasants in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, we also doused their lands with the poison Agent Orange. Vietnam was NEVER a national security threat to America BUT a ton of profits were made off that war and the bodies of millions.



A foreign policy of blood money profits is immoral and unacceptable.



We need to take foreign policy out of the closet and put on the table for a real debate like WHAT CONSTITUTES LEGITIMATE NATIONAL DEFENSE. Here’s the real issue distilled to its essence: America the Empire is barrelling toward a CRASH and BURN ending as we murder the peaceful and prosperous republic created by our founders. Let that sink in.

Civil Liberties, J6, Russiagate and the Abuse of Power



Civil liberties turned dark in America under Biden and the Dems and YES, civil liberties have been hanging by a thread in America ever since September 11, 2001 and probably before that. With Trump’s election, the restoration of civil liberties and accountability for outright crimes and abuse of power by the Biden Administration was expected; however, the Trump Administration and the Trump DOJ have done NOTHING or close to nothing.

The J6 folks are victims of Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Party, FBI, DOJ and federal agencies who led the January 6, 2020 Fedsurrection. The J6 Committee flatout committed massive perjury, evidence tampering, witness tampering and destruction of evidence. Trump needs to create a Special Counsel to investigate the egregious abuses of power that put innocent and peaceful protesters in prison just because they were Trump supporters. The J6 folks are definitely political prisoners. This isn’t vengeance, it’s justice and only by implementing necessary justice by holding the offending politicians and bureaucrats accountable for their criminal behavior can we restore justice. For America to be a country based on justice, nobody is ABOVE THE LAW because true justice demands EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER THE LAW.

Russiagate is another egregious abuse of power that went all the way up to President Obama, Hillary Clinton and CIA Director John Brennan, and they engineered a scheme to rig the 2016 presidential election. Perjury and election fraud are felonies.

Remember the guy who tossed a freaking sandwich at a federal officer? If locking up REAL criminals is the goal of the Trump Administration, Pam Bondi’s priorities are skewed. Hilariously, Trump’s DOJ tried to indict sandwich man on assault charges but the Grand Jury refused to indict. It then prosecuted him anyway and he was found not guilty.

Federal Spending is OUT OF CONTROL

America is a walking default with a $38 trillion mountain of debt that grows exponentially. President Trump and Congress absolutely must stop deficit spending and be forced to live with the tax receipts they collect. In other words, their credit cards must be revoked.



I understand that this is a tough order for a man who is addicted to debt….Trump did add $7 trillion to our debt during his first term. Trump is no fiscal conservative and is apparently addicted to not only spending other peoples money but making debt slaves of our children; ditto for all the Democrats. The interest on the national debt is already approaching trillion bucks a year.



As more and more revenue is eaten up by interest expense, it’s important to understand what will happen and has happened before. There is no better example than the 2008 financial collapse of Greece. Greece had so much debt that nearly all revenues were used to service the debt. Greece was forced to make deep cuts in social services: pensions, healthcare, education and much more were drastically cut as the garbage piled up in the streets. BUT the Banksters got paid! A monetary and economic collapse will likely trigger a bloody civil war in America and YES, this is indeed too horrifying to contemplate. Some believe the civil war has already started with so much violence in our streets.



Americans are probably the most delusional folks on the planet because they refuse to believe that what happens in other grotesquely mismanaged nations could ever happen here. SO WHAT they scream, Uncle Sam has a print press and will magically print everything we need to keep our fake prosperity afloat. No, this won’t end well.

The Trump Economy

The Trump economy has been a big fail and this is largely triggered by punitive tariffs, sanctions and obscene spending; no president has done as much as Trump to impede free trade. Peaceful trade among nations is the life blood of prosperity. Even worse, Trump seems to believe that rule by the oligarchs is the way to go. He hangs out with his billionaire donor class pals while letting Main Street rot. Flip flopping Trump is so unstable on the economy that businesses can barely even function; hiring decisions and expansions are postponed because of uncertainty as consumer confidence nosedives. As the cost of nearly everything continues to soar, Americans are struggling just to pay the bills and put food on the table.

Which Brings Me To My Final Thoughts on Trump

As the American people and American families struggle to survive and achieve the basics, Donald Trump continues in his attempt to transform the US presidency into a Trump monarchy of sorts and maybe he’s even crowned himself Emperor of Planet Earth. He’s already threatened to run for a 3rd term and I have no doubt that this madman is plotting to stay in power. It’s not going to happen and at the rate the Republican Party is suiciding itself under Trump, the Republicans just may be forced to join the Democrats and IMPEACH this lunatic because suriving over 3 more years of Trump is bad for future election victories.



No matter how bad presidents are, the one good thing is that they leave the White House when their term is up. They just go away and leave the White House and DC as they found it. BUT NOT TRUMP! He’s already decorated the White House with so much gold it’s resembling an imperial palace. If that isn’t obnoxious enough, he’s demolished part of the White House to construct a revolting gold ballroom where Trump and his oligarch pals can celebrate their victory over We the People. To add insult to injury, Trump is also considering a Trump Arch De Trump in DC.



Donald Trump is determined to make sure that America never forgets him which is why I 100% endorse demolishing all monuments to Trump’s ego when he leaves office…get rid of the gold, the gold ballroom and everything else bearing the stamp Trump.



Yes, America can and will survive Trump but only if we end this post exactly as I started it by accomplishing what MAGA, America First and America really need:



