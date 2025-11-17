Judy Morris for Peace, Liberty & Prosperity

Discussion about this post

Judy Morris
4d

The Articles of Confederation was a far superior document to restrict the concentration of raw and absolute power in the District of Crime. It's reasonable to assume that replacing it with the Constitution was a big mistake because it was the blueprint to grow Fedzilla at the expense of state rights and the republican form of government.

Anyway, I never liked or trusted Trump but in 2016 I voted for the monster to stop the monster Hildabeast and in 2024, it was all about getting rid of Biden/Harris and the Obamaites running the fake Biden presidency.

I'm done voting unless the candidate is Massie, Paul or MTG. I may vote LP just to register my protest vote but as for the Republican Party I have nothing but contempt for its Uniparty evil. May the GOP rot in hell where it belongs.

It's going to be sad witnessing the country fall to socialism-communism and more state power. I never thought I'd live long enough to bear witness to the death of America.

J. Lee Austin
4d

Good summation Judy, thanks for taking the time and effort ... it will help a few more Maggers wake to the scam dubbed Trumpenstein (Donald Jeffries).

Still under the spell of the great fraud of voting, I voted for him in '16, but have not participated since. I finally learned that voting is their primary tool for keeping us enslaved. Twain verbalized this truth with his famous quip, "If voting made any difference, they wouldn't let us do it."

Certainly 1913 was a year of disaster for freedom, but the process began much earlier with the Coup d'tat called a constitution, with its bill of rights that was actually a bill of goods used to dupe the populace into the great centralization that eventually made the mass murder of the 1860's feasible, not to mention the empire's countless crimes against humanity since.

https://open.substack.com/pub/doc115/p/not-your-average-everyday-coup-d?r=18tk5o&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

If history is any guide, there will be no fixing a corrupted system so far gone. Accordingly, nullification of federal dictates and secession from a tyrannical regime are the only tools left.

https://open.substack.com/pub/doc115/p/how-to-fix-a-system-thats-rigged?r=18tk5o&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

The evil Lincoln notwithstanding, leaving an abusive relationship is a Natural Right that can never be "settled" ... and hey, a long shot is still a shot!

Best of luck friend,

~~ Doc

