Judy Morris for Peace, Liberty & Prosperity
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
How Did America Become An Open Border Socialist Nightmare? It starts with the Federal government funding the rise of the left, open borders…
The Republic created by our founders is effectively dead...murdered by the monstrous growth of Fedzilla!
Sep 21
•
Judy Morris
5
6
August 2025
The Ukraine Mess in a Nutshell
President Trump is now tasked with cleaning up a mess authorized by Obama in 2014. Will he pursue peace or stand with the rabid warmongering necons in…
Aug 14
•
Judy Morris
5
2
The Bureau of Labor and Statistics is a politicized fraud that should be abolished.
Both the Republicans and Democrats report fraudulent data.
Aug 4
•
Judy Morris
1
June 2025
Voters in NYC are about to elect a Commie-Socialist Muslim as their mayor.
Here's a short list of what Zohran Mamdani, a immigrant born in Uganda & raised in South Africa, has promised voters.
Jun 25
•
Judy Morris
3
5
February 2025
What Americans Need To Know About Ukraine, Crimea and Who Started This Horror That's Killed A Million Or More.
Everything the US media has fed the American Public is a big fat lie. Neither Russia or Putin started this war.
Feb 20
•
Judy Morris
6
Smith-Mundt Act, A Law That Most Folks Never Heard Of That Is The Basis Of Government Censorship, Misinformation and Disinformation.
The total destruction of constitutional liberties has been advancing at an alarming rate.
Feb 7
•
Judy Morris
3
6
December 2024
Understand Why Tariffs Are Economically Destructive and Lead to Trade Wars
The 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act vastly contributed to the misery of the Great Depression.
Dec 2, 2024
•
Judy Morris
1
November 2024
WOW, Trump losing in 2020 turned out to be the greatest event in the fight for peace and liberty in American history!
YES, the Times They Are A Changing Because We the People Are UNITED!!
Nov 10, 2024
•
Judy Morris
6
6
April 2024
What Exactly is Capitalism and Why Does Capitalism Work While Socialism, Communism and Statism Fail? It's a valid question.
There is nothing wrong with wanting broad prosperity for everybody and an end to human suffering.
Apr 1, 2024
•
Judy Morris
1
December 2023
Why The Pro Palestinian Activists are Frauds. They wave NO GENOCIDE flags but really have never protested Genocide until now.
UNDERSTAND THE HYPOCRISY BUT ALSO UNDERSTAND WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON.
Dec 28, 2023
•
Judy Morris
Immingration, the Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Open Borders is not Immigration, it's an INVASION
How to solve the problem rationally...3 simple but powerful steps.
Dec 27, 2023
•
Judy Morris
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Israel, the Israeli Lobby, AIPAC, the Gaza Genocide, why he's powerless and what is really going on.
Thanks for reading Judy Morris for Peace, Liberty & Prosperity !
Dec 18, 2023
•
Judy Morris
2
5
© 2025 Judy Morris
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts